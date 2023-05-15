Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HP were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

