Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 82,635 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 222.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,635 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $44.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

