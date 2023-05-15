Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 596 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $389.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.47. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

