Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

