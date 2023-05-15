IMC Chicago LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,438 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.61% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 559.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

