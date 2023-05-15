IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $61.00 at UBS Group

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.29.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Down 2.0 %

IAC stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in IAC by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.