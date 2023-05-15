Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in April

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 197,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 200,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 90,106 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 933.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 65,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. 47,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.29 million, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.85%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

