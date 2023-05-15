Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

HYLN stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Hyliion has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7,281.91%. Research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyliion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hyliion by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 912,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 262,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 1,395.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 253,036 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

