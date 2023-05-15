Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,250,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 15,440,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 over the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE HPP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 872,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,165. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.26%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.