HSBC Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $30.00 to $31.80 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AHODF opened at C$33.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.85. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of C$24.88 and a 12-month high of C$35.76.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

