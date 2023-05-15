H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

