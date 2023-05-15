Horizon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.7% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average of $233.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

