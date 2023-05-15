Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Price Performance

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 447,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,452. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Recommended Stories

