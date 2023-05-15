Horizon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,308,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after buying an additional 1,153,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,550,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,406,715. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

