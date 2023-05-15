Horizon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,015 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 973,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 414,722 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 159,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 55,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 987,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $121,596,000 after purchasing an additional 543,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,804,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $468,467,000 after buying an additional 406,384 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.28. 65,135,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,083,828. The company has a market cap of $530.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average is $173.92.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

