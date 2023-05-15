Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $10,625,139 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.94. 168,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.82 and a 200 day moving average of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

