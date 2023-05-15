Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 2,288 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 0.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.83. The company had a trading volume of 317,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,672. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

