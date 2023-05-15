Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 1,714 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.32. 1,108,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,405. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.