Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.47. 890,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.