Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $11.37 Million Investment in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 753,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,369,000. Horizon Bancorp accounts for 6.4% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN owned about 1.72% of Horizon Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.09. 77,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.