Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $215,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in BP by 1,431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

BP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.94) to GBX 650 ($8.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP from GBX 636 ($8.03) to GBX 660 ($8.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.