Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $150,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in AON by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,272 shares of company stock worth $24,984,327 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.85. The stock had a trading volume of 169,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

