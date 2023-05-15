Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys Shares of 1,240 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dover by 21.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Dover by 134.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dover by 41.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 263,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.34. 196,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,913. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average of $143.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.