Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

WY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.90. 666,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,121. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

