Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $113.46 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Horizen has a market cap of $113.46 million and $4.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00030274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00121829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,687,512 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

