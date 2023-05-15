HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.98.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HRT opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,707,097 shares in the company, valued at $116,707,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,002,077 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

