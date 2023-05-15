Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Holdings Cut by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,604 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,079. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

