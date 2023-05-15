HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.24 Million

HI (HI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. HI has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and $191,903.58 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018545 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.53 or 0.99997332 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00447752 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $277,710.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

