Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Trading Up 7.6%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 8,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEPA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
