Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Trading Up 7.6%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 8,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEPA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.