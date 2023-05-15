Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Trading Up 7.6%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPAGet Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 8,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEPA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Further Reading

