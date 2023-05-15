Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Stories

