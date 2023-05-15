Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Up 10.0% in April

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.15. 1,161,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,746. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

