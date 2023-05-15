HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.11

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.11 and last traded at $176.66, with a volume of 153654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.