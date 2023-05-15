Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Up 8.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.20. 127,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 555,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Specifically, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $621.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

