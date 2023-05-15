Head-To-Head Analysis: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 203.83%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 324.91%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $18.01 million 2.12 -$60.81 million ($1.40) -0.65 Singular Genomics Systems $765,000.00 77.94 -$90.88 million ($1.29) -0.64

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Singular Genomics Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Singular Genomics Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -331.87% -33.32% -29.45% Singular Genomics Systems N/A -31.55% -26.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

