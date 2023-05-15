Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Increased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

