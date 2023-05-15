Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Update

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,520,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 26,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

