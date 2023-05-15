Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 2,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 104,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $786.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.94 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 109,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

