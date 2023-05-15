Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.46 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $625,371.64 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,488.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00321121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00559640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00429658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.