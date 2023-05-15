Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Insider Sells $155,500.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,058.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Mapes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00.

GPRE traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. 719,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

