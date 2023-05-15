Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 53,677 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,677 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,320. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.