Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 44,077 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,077 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 675.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 168,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,023,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,224,000 after purchasing an additional 402,301 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $53.98. 3,225,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

