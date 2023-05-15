Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 20,703 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe makes up approximately 0.6% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 2.0 %

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.83. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.99%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

