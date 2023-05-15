Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences comprises about 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Harmony Biosciences worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 98,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.90. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

