Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333,693 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Dynavax Technologies worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.