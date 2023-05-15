Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,016 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises about 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,275,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 168.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after buying an additional 230,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 397,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.