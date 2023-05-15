Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.95. The stock had a trading volume of 278,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,740. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.21 and its 200 day moving average is $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.