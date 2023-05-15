Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.67. 662,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,742. The stock has a market cap of $268.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

