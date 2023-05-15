Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Primerica worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 352,377 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Primerica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after buying an additional 80,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.00. 11,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average is $159.25.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

