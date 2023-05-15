Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

PINC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.27. 545,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

