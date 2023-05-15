Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

